MONTICELLO — Roger A. "Perk" Perkins, 55, of Monticello, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Roger was born April 11, 1965, in Monticello, the son of Earl and Phyllis (Alexander) Perkins.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Perkins of Monticello; brother, Jerry Perkins (Lau Rae) of Monticello; sister, Cathy Warmbier of Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Roger worked as a custodian. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illinois fan.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.