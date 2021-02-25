MANSFIELD — Roger D. Taylor, 65, of Mansfield passed peacefully early Monday morning (Feb. 22, 2021) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello. He was surrounded by his family.
There will be a visitation Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 to noon at Victory Christian Center, 701 Stensel Drive, Farmer City. The funeral service will begin at noon, officiated by Candy Gilbert. Burial will be private. Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roger was born in Champaign on Nov. 28, 1955, the youngest of five children of Tandy and Opal (Scales) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings, Betty Sunderland, Barbara Kallembach and Joe Taylor.
Roger married Anita Stauffer on Aug. 17, 1973, in Mansfield.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; two children, Angela (Stacy) Corray of Dewey and Kyle Taylor of Farmer City; two grandchildren, Jeff and Missy Corray of Dewey; and one sister, Kathy (Gale) Neef of Fisher. Roger will also be missed by his boxer, Cash.
Roger was a proud friend of Bill W. for over 30 years. He worked as a truck driver for several local companies until he retired for health reasons. It was often said that Roger never knew a stranger. Roger was also an avid race fan, often seen at Farmer City watching and pitting for his son. He enjoyed attending various activities with his grandchildren and cruising the countryside with his dogs.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Eikram and the oncology staff at Christie Clinic, Kirby Hospital and Northern Piatt Rescue for the wonderful care they gave Roger during his long battle.
Memorials may be made to the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 40, Mansfield, IL 61854. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.