URBANA — Roger L. Tillman of Urbana passed away Friday (March 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
No service will be held, per his wishes. Cremation rites provided by Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
Roger was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Walter E. and Leola Dampier Tillman.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Baker Tillman of Urbana; sister, Barbara Murto of Westerville, Ohio; and three stepsons, Robert, Brian and Michael Merrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret (Peggy) Townsend; and brother, Walter E. Tillman Jr.
Roger served in the Air Force (Stateside) as a pavement maintenance specialist. He was a life member of the auxiliary to VFW Post 630. After serving 30 years on the Ohio, Illinois and Mississippi rivers, he retired in 2011 as captain/pilot for Altar Barge Lines. He was co-owner of D&R Firearms and range safety officer/salesman for High Caliber Training Center.