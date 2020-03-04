RANTOUL — Roger D. Toler, 71, of Blountstown, Fla., formerly of Paxton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 24. 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Cyclone, W.Va., a son of Prayther and Billie (Wright) Toler. He married Catherine Ellis on Dec. 16, 1977, in Rantoul. She preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 1996. He then married Shirley Bruner on Sept. 9, 2007. She preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2011.
He is survived by four children, Frank Ellis of Oakwood, Tina (Toby) Sutton of Blountstown, Fla., David (Leslie) Bruner of Blountstown and Tammy (Edward) Bodiford of Bristol, Fla.; three brothers, Russell Toler of Chapmanville, W.Va., Phillip (Mary) Toler of Nags Head, N.C., and Jeff Toler of Cyclone, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
Roger graduated from Oceana High School, W.Va., in 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. He then worked at Bell Sports in Rantoul for 20 years. Roger enjoyed golf, photography and fishing.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 6, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow immediately at Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.