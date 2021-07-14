FARMER CITY — Roger Ward Barlow, 83, Farmer City, died at 3:20 p.m. Sunday (July 11, 2021) at Martin Health Center at Westminster Village in Bloomington.
Roger was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Franklin, N.Y., to Howard and Myrtle Barlow. He married Virginia Sue Keysear on Nov. 12, 1960, at the Farmer City United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin of Farmer City and Ken of Indianapolis; a niece whom he loved as a daughter, Tabitha Keysear of Washington and her two daughters, Victoria Lenz and Savannah Budd; a brother, Ralph of Treadwell, N.Y.; several other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and his grand-dog, Dugger.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; an infant son, Timothy; two brothers, John and Robert; and a sister, Eleanor.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Roger was one of 12 seniors who graduated from Kellogg High School in Treadwell, N.Y., in 1956. He immediately joined the Air Force where he transferred after basic training to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. His commanding officer at Chanute was Charles Keysear, who introduced Roger to his daughter Virginia Sue.
Virginia and Roger started their lives together in Farmer City in the 1960s, moved to Cissna Park in the 1970s, and returned to rural Farmer City in 1973. They shared a love for country music and local opry shows. In the fall of 1973, Roger co-founded Farmer City’s one and only square dance club, the Prairie Promenaders, with Virginia and square dance caller Ozzie Pearl. He served as the charter president of the club, which graduated 15 couples in its first year.
Roger retired from Kraft Foods and worked as a courier for several area hospitals after retirement.
He loved the many cats that he and Virginia shared and all of the family dogs. One of the last of many community efforts that he enjoyed with Virginia was driving for Mobile Mutts, an organization that helps transfer adopted dogs to their forever homes.
Memorials may be made to the Mobile Mutts Rescue Transport of Champaign (www.mobilemuttsrescue.org).