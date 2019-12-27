BUCKLEY — Roger L. Weber, 82, of Buckley passed away at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and one hour before the service Saturday at the church.
Roger was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Alfred and Marie Boness Weber. He married Rosemary Knueppel on Feb. 5, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She survives.
Along with his wife, Rosemary, he is survived by a daughter, Kristine (Scott) Weber of Buckley; two sons, Allan (Tammy) Weber of Buckley and Dwain (Nichole) Weber of Loda; 10 grandchildren, Jackie (Danny) Masco, Jamie (Paige) Weber, Kaitlyn (Reese Snider) Weber, Shayne (Emily) Weber, Courtney (Matt Polson) Weber, Hunter (Aubrey Glazik) Weber, Skyler (Chelsea) Weber, Dalton (Jordan) Weber, Cheyenne Weber and Weston Weber; 10 great-grandchildren, Ava, Rylee and Faith Masco, Alaina, Emma and Hudson Weber, Kelbie Polson and Stetson, Mason and Waylon Weber; a brother, Ronald (Tomola) Weber of Buckley; and a sister, Suzanne (Don) Burklund of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger graduated from Buckley High School in 1955 and served in the United States Army 1956-58. He was a lifelong farmer, cattle rancher and owned and operated Weber Fertilizer-Trucking Company.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Roger also served on the Buckley State Bank Board of Directors.
Roger enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing. He had a passion for cattle-buying and always enjoyed his trips to the cattle barns. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.