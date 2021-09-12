ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rollin Wilson, 82, of Rochester, N.Y., born May 20, 1939, passed away June 5, 2021.
He was predeceased by his son, Jesse Clyde Wilson; brother, Dennis D. Wilson; sister, Karen Wilson-Charlebois; and parents, Oscar and Leone Wilson.
Rollin leaves his son, Benjamin Cheny Wilson of Boston; sisters, Carol Wilson of Sag Harbor, N.Y., and Carmen Wilson-Beard of Schaumburg; nieces, Wendy Wilson and Sarah Szudy; and nephew, Rob Beard.
Born in Lansing, Mich., Rollin grew up in Champaign and graduated from Champaign Senior High School in 1957. He earned a BFA in graphic arts at the University of Illinois in 1963.
Rollin launched Wilson Allographic Printing and Design in Champaign/Urbana, then later moved to Rochester, where he continued in the offset printing business. Through his connection to art, Rollin enjoyed the mechanical and design aspects of print and was noted for his color acuity in print production. He loved working with wood, refinishing and restoring furniture and woodwork.
Athletic, he was a high school track and cross-country runner, which sport he continued to complete the NYC Marathon in 1984. He practiced fly-fishing and kayaking whenever possible and, with his family, hiked 26 high peaks in the Adirondacks. Known as a talented golfer, for Rollin, golf was a lifetime passion. Paramount to Rollin was staying connected to family and friends around the country.