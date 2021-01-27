FARMER CITY — The Rev. Ron Barr, 72, of Farmer City passed away at 5:10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 22, 2021) at home as a result of a battle with cancer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Community Fellowship, Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to gift-of-life.org or Matt and Katie Riley at Alongside Ministries. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ron was born May 8, 1948, in Champaign, a son of Cecil and Hazel Lee Barr. He married Rebekah J. Riley on June 27, 1969, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Ron is survived by his wife, Becky Barr of Farmer City; son, Jonathan (Laura) Barr of Villa Grove; daughter, Amy (Mike) Engelman of Champaign; son, Christopher (Shelby) Barr of Monticello; two grandchildren; and siblings, Donna Spracklen, Nancy (Fred) Carter and Ken and Kirk Barr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
The Rev. Ron Barr was a retired minister of Church of the Nazarene, serving in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.