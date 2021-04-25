ST. JOSEPH — Ron Boswell, 75, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Sam Stow will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by Masonic services.
Ron was born June 4, 1945, in Chicago, the son of Ralph and Madalynne (Shurtz) Boswell. He married Della Smith on July 7, 1973, in Mahomet. She survives.
He is also survived by his mother, Madalynne Boswell of Champaign; three children, Vicky Boswell of Stewerson and Judy (B.J.) Exham and Joann Boswell, both of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Kayla, Colton, Ava, Zane and Abbie; one brother, David (Diane) Boswell of Sadorus; and one sister, Sally (Randy) Harris of Sadorus.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Ricky.
Ron was a member of Webber Street Baptist Church, Urbana and the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd-degree Mason.
He retired from the University of Illinois in 1998 having worked in food services.
Ron was an avid coffee drinker and watcher of Westerns and liked to fish. Most of all, Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and daughters.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.