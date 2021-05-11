RANTOUL — Ron Loy, 65, of Rantoul went on his final fire call Friday (May 7, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 11, 1955, on Great Lakes Naval Base, Chicago, a son of Harold and Barbara (Lovell) Loy. He married Mary Davis on Dec. 31, 1975, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kathy (Mike) Adams of Rantoul; two brothers, Rick Loy of Paxton and Larry Loy of the Virgin Islands; stepmother, Dottie Loy; seven grandchildren, Kayla Foster, Kelsie Foster, Aaron Adams, Shelby Sollars, McKenzie Loy, Hayden Loy and Owen Lange; and three great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Foster, Willow Adams and Raelyn Loy, with two more on the way!
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Barbara; a grandson, Christopher Foster; and son, Joey Loy.
He was a 1973 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He owned and operated Midway Auto Supply and Loy Auto Parts. He then began a career as an electrician with Waters Electric for over 30 years.
Ron served with the Rantoul Fire Department for almost 40 years, currently holding the position of captain. He served on the village board, many committees and held various offices at his church, Rantoul Church of the Nazarene.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 Thursday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel. The Rev. David Allison will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Wednesday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.