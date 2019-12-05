BISMARCK — Ronald Dean Wagle, 70, passed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home near Bismarck, following an extended illness.
Ron was born in Danville on March 14, 1949, the son of Kenneth and Delores (Bailey) Wagle. Ron grew up in east Danville, and graduated Catlin High School. He married Ann (Starr) Light on April 26, 1986.
Ron was a custom home builder in the Danville area for many years, and more recently worked as a carpenter and wood-worker, building custom cabinets and furniture from his shop in Zionsville, Ind. Ron was passionate and knowledgeable about his work and established many friendships with his clients throughout the years.
Survivors include his wife, Ann, of 33 years. Also surviving are his daughter, Laura (Kyle) Kietzmann; his son Michael Wagle; and stepchildren Joel (Tara) Light and Kristin (Cole) Zemke, as well as seven grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother John Wagle, and an infant sister.
The family would like to thank Marge Abrajano RN of Carle Hospice, the staff of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Carle, many staff at Indiana University Hospital, and Tim and Valerie Leek.
Ron was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, where he designed and built several cabinets and pieces of furniture. The family asks that you help to honor Ron’s life with contributions to the building fund at St. James UMC.
Visitation will be at St. James United Methodist Church from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. A celebration of life will be held at St. James UMC on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11, with Rev. Randall L. Robinson and Pastor Greg Boylan officiating.