CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Allen Sommer went home to meet his Lord at 12:56 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019), surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 61 years and three days.
Ron was born July 3, 1958, in Urbana, the son of Roger Sommer and Barb (Winters) Cook of Champaign.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Cook; sister, Sheila Collins; father, Roger Sommer; and life companion, Debbie Bridges.
Ron is survived by one son, Garrett Sommer; grandsons, Micah Sommer of Champaign and Hayden Utley of Champaign; and loving stepmother, Phyllis, who was by his side throughout his illness.
Ron was one of three brothers and six sisters. Surviving are his brothers, Rick Powell of Ramona, Calif., and Kevin (wife Joan) Sommer of Knoxville, Tenn.; and sisters, Linda Powell of North Fort Myers, Fla., Debbie (Gary) Gilliam of Potosi, Mo., Sher (Larry) Roberts of Champaign, Barbara (Jon) Tucker of South Bend, Ind., and Karen (Bob) Kalal of Ogden.
Ron loved spending time with Debbie and his dogs, Boo and Angel, sitting around campfires, cooking for family and friends, spending time with lifelong friend Desi, martial arts and boxing and working with special friends Susan and Bill Reimer.
Ron, who began working in construction at age 15, was known for this ability as a painter and master carpenter.
After giving his life to the Lord, he loved spending time reading his Bible and watching Charles Stanley.
There will be a celebration of life for Ron at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, for family and friends. Flowers can be sent to Ronald Sommer Memorial, Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 W. Windsor Road, Champaign.