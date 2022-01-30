MAHOMET — Ronald Haines Bates, 87, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Mahomet, formerly of Champaign, peacefully passed away Monday (Jan. 24, 2022) surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on Dec. 10, 1934, to George and Freda Bates, in Spencer, Ohio. Ron moved to Decatur in 1948 and graduated from Decatur High School. He attended Millikin University for one year and then transferred to the University of Illinois, graduating with a B.S. degree in accountancy in 1956. Ron played the trumpet for the Marching Illini band and was a proud member of Minawa Lodge, where he met and made lifelong friends.
Ron’s career as a CPA began at Scovill, Wellington and Co. in Chicago. He started working for Winakor and Myers in Champaign in 1958. He remained at this firm, becoming a named senior partner of Winakor, Bates and Brunson (now McGladrey) until he retired in 1995. He was a member of the board of directors of the Illinois CPA Society and regional board member of the American Institute of CPAs.
For many years, Ron was a member of Rotary International. He served as the president of the Rotary Club of Champaign. Additionally, he served numerous community organizations, including the Community Foundation of Champaign County; Champaign Park District; University of Illinois Library Friends, where he served as president for two years; and Family Service of Champaign County. He was a loyal UI alumnus throughout his life and enjoyed this shared passion with Susan for the past 15 years.
Ron spent much of his life sharing his faith with others, specifically with high school and college students. For decades, he taught and supported the youth and young adult ministries at Temple Baptist Church. Welcoming international students into their home was the beginning of many friendships that ultimately spanned the globe. Ron’s passion, commitment and dedication to sharing the message of Christ led him to serve for many years as a board member and chairman of the East Central Illinois chapter of the Youth For Christ organization. His last teaching role was as a kindergarten Sunday school teacher in Naples, Fla., something he just loved. He thoroughly enjoyed music and was a member of his church choir throughout his life.
Ron’s enthusiasm for life was infectious to those he loved. Ron was the epitome of “work hard, play hard.” He loved to play golf and tennis, was an avid snow and water skier, and enjoyed traveling with family and friends throughout his life. Ron loved anything involving speed, competition, ice cream and grandkids!
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Anita (nee Gregory) Bates, with whom he shared 47 loving years of marriage until her death in 2003. Also welcoming him into heaven are his parents; sister, Ruth (nee Bates) Peterson; and nephew, Eric Bates.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Kahl) Funkhouser Bates, of 14 years; children, Cheryl (John) Grams of Eagle, Wis., Janet (Chuck) Faig of Gillette, N.J., and Karen Spears of Wauconda; eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Victor), Noah (Jenn), Daniel (Lauren), Kelly, Alicia (Rob), Brian, Melanie and Timothy; and seven great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ella, Emily, Abby, Everett, Alaina and Logan. His passing is also mourned by Susan’s family, including Connie (nee Funkhouser) Balek of Mahomet and Mark (Gloria) Funkhouser of Delaware, Ohio; three grandchildren, Shawn (Huiyan), Amy and Keila; and one great-grandchild, Luna.
He is also survived by his beloved brothers, David (Charm) Bates and George (Carol) Bates; sister-in-law, Prudence (nee Gregory) Dancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. S. Mahomet Road, Mahomet, on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and a service at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception at the Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), Youth For Christ (yfc.net) or a church of your choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.