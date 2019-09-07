ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ronald Lee Bretzlaff passed away Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at the age of 82. He was born in July 1937 in Trenton, to Orville and Marie Bretzlaff.
He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 and, after serving in the Army, went on to have a long successful career in finance. He and his wife, Lois, were married in 1962 and were blessed to be able to share 57 wonderful, happy years together.
His career took him from Fort Wayne, Ind., to Phoenix, Atlanta, Denver and San Diego, where he and Lois spent most of their retired years enjoying family, friends and traveling.
He is survived by wife, Lois; sister, Marilyn Evans (Larry); son, Todd Bretzlaff (Lynn); daughter, Cindy Capezzuti (Jeff); and six grandchildren, Conner, Kenneth, Ashley, Austin, Alex and Samantha.
Ron was a devoted husband and loving father. He loved playing and watching sports, led an active lifestyle, and was always willing to share his financial wisdom he had gained over his life. He brought so much joy and happiness to so many people and will be dearly missed.
