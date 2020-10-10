CHAMPAIGN — Ronald James Bribriesco, 66, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on April 5, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of John Joseph and Eloise Lillian (Garcia) Bribriesco. He graduated from Assumption High School and received a bachelor of science degree in music education from the University of Illinois. He married Kathleen Richelle (Katie) Hogan on Jan. 6, 1979. He was a high school band director before he switched careers and ultimately became the director of Case Management and Family Support Services at the Developmental Services Center in Champaign. Ron was responsible for securing services and support for hundreds of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
Ron played trumpet and was a member of the University of Illinois Garvey Jazz Band. He was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and an avid Illini and Cubs fan. He was devoted to his little dog, Petey.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; son, Miles (Los Angeles); seven siblings, Benita Reyes (Davenport, Iowa), Tomas Bribriesco (Toronto, Canada), John (Angie) Bribriesco (Davenport), Sue (Jerry) Clemens (Bettendorf, Iowa), Mary (Jim) Connelly (Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Kathy (Joe) Laird (Bettendorf) and Carrie (Mike) Coyle (Bluegrass, Iowa); and many nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, a celebration of life will be held in Iowa at a later date.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Champaign County Humane Society.
The family offers heartfelt thanks to the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room and Critical Care staff. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.