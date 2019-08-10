URBANA — Ronald Bryant, 58, of Urbana died Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Champaign on Nov. 10, 1960, a son of Marvin and Charlotte (Hunt) Bryant.
Survivors include his mother, Charlotte of Urbana; four brothers, Thomas, Bill, Jim and Robert Bryant; one sister, Julie Augsburger; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In accordance with family wishes, Ronald will be cremated, and his cremated remains will be buried at a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.