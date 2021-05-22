SIDNEY — On Tuesday (May 18, 2021), Ronald “Bud” Willard Taylor passed away at age 55.
Bud was born Dec. 26, 1965, in Champaign County, to Ronald and Phyllis (Dodd) Taylor. He attended Unit 7 schools and was a lifelong resident of Sidney. Bud has a passion working outside and with his hands. He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed helping others.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald, and mother, Phyllis.
He is survived by his four kids, John Michael, Justin, Elizabeth and Ashley Taylor; grandchildren, Donavan and Izaiah Taylor, Kaison Johnson and Landon Roberts; siblings, Cathy Thomas, Debbie (Roy) Rutherford, Becky (Bob) Martin, Wendy (Kevin) Samson, Bernie (Jandee) Taylor and Ronna (Stefan) Benoit; and 11 nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held Tuesday, May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.