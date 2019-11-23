COLLISON — Ronald William Camp was born March 14, 1936, in Danville. He was the son of Ellis Camp and Mabel Josephine Brooks Camp. He lived his early life on the Camp Farm just east of Westville. Ron attended Westville public schools, including Westville High School.
Ron married Virginia Rose Schultz Camp on Aug. 23, 1953. He spent his early married life in rural Westville. They moved to Collison area in August 1960. They bought 15 acres along the Middle Fork River with a two-room house and expanded it to a three-bedroom home. In 1971, the state bought it for a lake project. Ron and Virginia then bought 100 acres just south of Collison and built a new brick home. They lived there until they went to the nursing home.
They had six children, Carl (Carol) Camp of Loda, Robert "Bob" (deceased) (Kathy) of Collison, Cheryl (Tom, deceased) Lancaster of Port Angels, Wash., Jim (Beth) Camp of Ogden, Mary (Kent) Hawkins of Collison and Jeromie (Donna) Camp of Oakwood. He has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; and his son, Robert "Bob" Camp. Ron also had five siblings, John (Marge) Camp, Helen (Sam) Ridlen, Betty (Wes) Doney, Alma June Camp and Kate (Ray) Prather. All of them and their spouses preceded him in death.
Ron had a number of jobs in his early life. He worked at an elevator, block plant, General Electric, the General Motors plant in Tilton plus other places from 1953 until 1960. He was a young worker during a time of economic hardship, but in 1960, with the help of his brother-in-law Wes Doney, he got a job at Lauhoff Grain Company. He started out as a sweeper and then moved to an operator and finally got in a skilled trade and became a millwright. Ron worked at Lauhoff until 1982, when he had a stroke and was forced to retire. Ron also was a part-time farmer most of his life. He raised hogs, cattle, chickens, ponies and horses plus farmed as much as 250 acres.
Ron was a 4-H leader, a member of the Vermilion County Fair Board, a baseball coach and a faithful member and elder at the Lone Oak Church of Christ. During his youth, he owned a horse that he taught many tricks and he had a life-long love of horses and ponies. After his retirement, he put together a pony hitch of four ponies that he showed in fairs and parades for a number of years. Ron was very active in the Collison community helping others during his life.
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac, with the Rev. Dr. Judith Ridlen officiating. He will be laid to rest following the services in Collison Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Ronald’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Ronald’s life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.