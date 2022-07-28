Ronald Clow Jul 28, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Clow, 76, of Champaign died at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos