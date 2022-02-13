DANVILLE — Ronald Edgar Colle, 77, of Danville died Wednesday (Feb. 9, 2022) from lung cancer.
He was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Mineola, N.Y., on Long Island, to Edgar and Mildred (Swanteson) Colle. As a child, he enjoyed riding the Long Island Rail Road into New York City to hang out on Coney Island and watch shows at Radio City Music Hall. He attended Eastern Military Academy in Huntington, N.Y., and graduated from Rome Free Academy in Rome, N.Y. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and became an Amphibious Tractor (AmTrac) operator with the 3dAmTracBn of the 1st Marine Division with duty stations in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; Okinawa, Japan; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Long Beach, Calif. As a young man, he loved to boat, water ski, snow ski and car race — especially his blue 1967 Buick GS 400. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on or near the water.
Ron was a master carpenter who loved to build things with his hands, constructing hundreds of residential homes across the Chicago suburbs, as well as multiple commercial properties in Colorado, including Rose Medical Center, the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center and Beaver Creek Ski Resort. However, his proudest creation was the two-story home he built for his former wife, Darlene Walker, and her husband, Dennis, in Oakwood.
He was a Life member of VFW Post 1 in Denver, Colo. Ron loved to watch racing, from NASCAR to Indy Car, where his favorite driver was Jimmie Johnson. He enjoyed watching football and most Sundays could be seen cheering for the Broncos or the Packers.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister, Dolores; brother, Wayne (Mike); son, James; and close friend, Judy.
He is survived by his former spouses, Darlene and Debbie; son Ian; daughter, Sherris Berner; son Jason; niece, Shannon Falkson; nephew, Scott Michael; as well as grandchildren, Tyler, Titus, Vance, Dagny, Taggart and Lilliana.
Services will be held at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, at noon Tuesday, Feb. 15, with visitation 30 minutes prior and burial immediately following at Danville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to the VFW National Home for Children at vfwnationalhome.org/donate/.