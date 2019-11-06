GIBSON CITY — Ronald D. Conover, 76, of Gibson City passed away at 6:23 a.m. Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with his loving family at his side.
Ron’s memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Peter’s Free Lutheran Church in Melvin with Pastor John Brennan officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Ron was born June 5, 1943, in Columbia, Ky., a son of Edwin B. and Lula Mae Kimbler Conover. He married Beverly A. Harding on Oct. 18, 1959. They just celebrated 60 years of marriage. Beverly survives in Gibson City. Also surviving are their children, Lisa (Scott Strebeck) Hughes, Rodney Conover, Becky (Clark) Falck and Chad Conover, all of Gibson City; daughter-in-law, Diane Conover of Elliott; seven grandchildren, Ryan Conover, Daniele (Jeff) Lahr, Nicole (Nathan Broerman) Falck, Katie (Jonathan) Gibson, Jacob (Baile Reynolds) Falck, Adrienne Conover and Gracie Conover; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Nancy List of Gibson City; and his lovable dog Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell; and a niece, Adelle McCreary.
Ron was always working and liked to keep busy. He worked at M&W Gear Co. and Big Wheels as a mechanic and later was part owner of Shaner implement. He was a carpenter and built houses. He was an over-the-road truck driver and for the past 17 years was a driver for Don Hansen Farming. He enjoyed fishing and spending the winter months in Florida.
He was a kind man, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
