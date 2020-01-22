Ronald D. Pennebaker Jan 22, 2020 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Ronald D. Pennebaker, 78, died Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at home. Private services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers