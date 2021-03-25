CHAMPAIGN — Ronald D. Stahl, 86, of Champaign passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
A private burial will be held in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Military rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held this spring. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born Feb. 28, 1935, at Burnham City Hospital, Champaign, the son of Tom and Alberta (Grills) Stahl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Stahl.
Ron married Virginia Trotter on April 13, 1958, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Lisa M. Richardson of Urbana; a son, Shawn B. Stahl of Champaign; and two grandchildren, Preslee Stahl and Shelbee Richardson.
Before his retirement in 1997, Ron was employed by the University of Illinois for 45 years as a laborer. He was a member of Labor Local 703. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ron was a member of First Christian Church, Champaign.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.