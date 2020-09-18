FAIRMOUNT — Ronald D. Woods, 68, of Fairmount passed away at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at home.
Ronald was born June 19, 1952, in Danville, to Russell and Lydia Thomas Woods. He married Sandra Kay Schoolcraft on Sept. 17, 1999, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Woods of Catlin and Ron (Honour) Woods of Oklahoma; one daughter, Cheri (Cale) Coffin of Thomasboro; one stepdaughter, Jennifer (Randy) Shuman of Danville; one brother, Robert (Linda) Woods of Fairmount; three sisters, Judy (Mike) Meeker of Danville, Sandy (Cliff) Cosat of Tilton and Janet (Rick) Bray of Danville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Amanda Woods and Jessica Woods; one stepdaughter, Nikki Schoolcraft; and one stepson, Chad Schoolcraft.
Ron served in the U.S. Army. He was a plumber for 38 years. He was a member of the Catlin American Legion, Moose Lodge and the Fairmount Conservation Club. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, NASCAR and tinkering with old tractors.
Funeral services at noon Monday, Sept. 21, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial in Pate Cemetery, rural Catlin. Catlin American Legion will perform full military honors. Visitation from 10 a.m. until servicetime Monday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to American Cancer Society in his memory. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for entry to the visitation and funeral. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.