CHAMPAIGN — With great sadness and many good memories, we share the passing of Ronald Eugene Dolgin, who died in Urbana on Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020).
Ron was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Aug. 9, 1935, to Edward and Rina Dolgin. He grew up working in the family grocery wholesale business, going on to Washington University in St. Louis, earning a bachelor of arts and master’s in social work.
In the late 1950s, he moved to Champaign-Urbana to practice as a licensed clinical social worker for many years. A lifelong learner, he earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Illinois in 1984.
Ron is predeceased by his wife, Janet Dolgin. Surviving him are his three children, Susan Dolgin Ruggles, Steve Dolgin and Vicki Dolgin De La Cruz; his brother, Arthur Dolgin of Woodland Park, Colo.; and his loving wife, Jean Clarkson of Urbana, and her three children. He also has seven grandchildren who remember him fondly.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign, IL. 61820.
