Ronald E. Gaffney Mar 20, 2020

FAIRMOUNT — Ronald E. Gaffney, 83, of Fairmount died at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin.