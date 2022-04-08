MAHOMET — Ronald Eugene Eagan, 87, of rural Mahomet passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 5, 1934, in Pana to Harry “Bud” and Sybil (Sullens) Eagan. Ron married Livona “Vonnie” Ward on June 11, 1955, in Pana.
Ron is survived by his wife; two children, Michael Eagan and James (Denise Johnson) Eagan; and his dog, Maggie, all of Mahomet; and his lifelong friend, the Rev. Charles Kiefling of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wanda Williams of Pana; a brother-in-law, Charles “Stick” Williams of Pana; a niece, Pamela Martincic of Mexico, Mo.; a grand-nephew, Kyle Martincic of Ellettsville, Ind.; and numerous pets.
After serving in the Air Force, Ron returned to Pana and took a job at Mallory’s. He then worked as a civilian at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul until his retirement in 1993.
Ron attended classes at the University of Illinois, Parkland College and Eastern Illinois University throughout his adult life. He served on the board at the Federal Community Credit Union and the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum in Rantoul.
For a time, Ron helped park cars before Illini football home games. He loved to talk and would start conversations with anyone he encountered. Ron was interested in reading, genealogy and history. He had a passion for music, and although he didn’t play any instruments or sing, he could sing a line (and often did) from a song pertaining to any comment or subject anyone would mention.
Ron was proud of his military service and his country. Hearing a song about America would always bring a tear to his eye. In later years, you would rarely see him without his veteran's cap on.
Ron gave his life to the Lord at a young age and attended church during most of his adult life. He served as Sunday school superintendent as well as being a board member at two different Pentecostal churches in Champaign.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, April 11, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home. A graveside committal with military rites will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron’s name to Durley Camp and Retreat Center, 1391 Woburn Road, Greenville, IL 62246 or Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803.
Please join Ron’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.