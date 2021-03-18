THOMASBORO — Ronald D. Frerichs, 71, of Thomasboro passed away at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (March 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Ron was born Jan. 21, 1950, in Urbana, the son of Harm W. and Evelyn C. (Albers) Frerichs. He married Kathy Suits on Sept. 15, 1990, in St. Joseph. She survives.
He also is survived by his children, Travis Frerichs of Roselle and Jenna Frerichs of Providence, R.I.; three brothers, Dan (Karlene) Frerichs, Mitchell (Debra) Frerichs and Marc (Cindy) Frerichs, all of Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam from 1971 to 1973. He worked at Hamburg Distribution/National Wine and Spirits for 26 years. He then worked at Danville Area Community College for the past 18 years. Ron enjoyed traveling and going to Indiana Beach. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.