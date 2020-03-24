FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ronald Frye, 74, of Estero, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Health Park Hospital, Fort Myers, Fla.
He was born on June 25, 1945, a son of Charles and Margaret (Dorsey) Frye. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his twin brother, Donald Frye, and his brother, Ralph Frye.
He married Pat Ring on Feb. 14, 1970. She survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Darla (Jeremiah) Deakin of Savoy and Darcy (Brian) Deaville of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren, Lauren Deakin and Brice, Morgan and Robert Deaville; sisters, Janet (Elmer) Huls of St. Joseph and Carolyn (David) Fitch of Ogden; and brother, Robert (Norma) Frye of Sudbury, Mass.
Ron retired from Illinois Power in 2008. He served in the Army and was a proud member of American Legion, Elks and Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed many hours golfing with co-workers and friends in Illinois and Florida. Per his request, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.