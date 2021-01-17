CHAMPAIGN — Ronald G. Garland, 83, of Champaign passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home. With him by his side was his wife of 65 years, Lynda (Whitlock) Garland, and three of their five daughters.
Ron was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Somerville, Ind. He was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Vincennes, Ind., where he served as senior class president. After graduation, he served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a captain.
After his service to his country, he returned to school at California State University in Long Beach, Calif., graduating with high honors in history.
He ended his working career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked in the maintenance department.
Upon his retirement from the post office, he and Linda settled in their country home in Champaign, where he enjoyed many years working in his large garden in the summer and fall.
Lynda and Ron were married for 65 years. Surviving are four daughters, Leesa Lynn Willis of Tampa, Fla., Jodi Kay Greenfelder of Indianapolis, Kimberly Rae (John) Paris of Champaign and Sheena Ree Garland of Mahomet; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cindy Ann (Marty) Livingston of Aldrich, Mo.; and one sister.
Per the family's wishes, Ron will be cremated. There will be no services.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.