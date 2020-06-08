NEWMAN — Ronald "Hondo" Edward Hance, 76, died at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Murdock, the son of William McKinley Hance and Opel Irene Ayers Hance.
Hondo declined his senior year of high school (Class of 1961) to start his military service in the U.S. Army, where he earned his GED. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
While in the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor Louise Duckworth, on Dec. 25, 1961, and they settled in their hometown of Newman. They celebrated 58 years of marriage last December.
Hondo was a member of the VFW, Legion, Masons (32nd-degree Scottish Rite), Forty & Eight and the Shriners. Hondo retired as a truck driver for Kraft in Champaign and then worked for local farmers during planting and harvest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Daniel and Fredrick.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Louise, are his son, Ronald W. Hance and his wife, Diann; his daughter, Ronda Hance Rigdon, and her husband, Joe; five grandchildren, Benjiman Hance, Amanda Hance Rubush and husband, Jeremy, Shanna Belle Eastin and James Edward Rigdon; and two beloved great-grandchildren, Aydan and Jace Edward Rubush.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Those who wish to remember Hondo may make gifts in his memory to the Newman Regional Library or the First Church of God, Newman. Arrangements are by Joines Funeral Home, Newman.