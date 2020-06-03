Ronald Hance Jun 3, 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEWMAN — Ronald Hance, 76, of Newman died at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers