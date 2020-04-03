Ronald Harsha Apr 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIBSON CITY — Ronald Harsha, 83, of Gibson City died Wednesday (April 1, 2020) in Gibson City. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois Route 47, Gibson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers