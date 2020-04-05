GIBSON CITY — Ronald R. Harsha, 83, of Gibson City passed away at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at home in Gibson City.
A private family funeral service was held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Gibson City, with Pastor Dennis Norton officiating. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, followed. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
Ron was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Bellflower, the only son of Henry Ray and Mabel Stiger Harsha. He married Sue Ann Sosamon on July 23, 1998, in Foosland. She survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are his children, Kevin Harsha of Bloomington, Brian (Terrie) Harsha of Foosland, Teressa (Terry) McRae of Gibson City and Michelle (Ryan) Zoller of Leesburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marjorie Baize of Towanda, Doris Wyant of Normal and Diane Harsha of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by a son, Leland Pearson, and sister, Jean Baker.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW. He was a famer, longtime mechanic and, at one time, a part-time Champaign County deputy. Ron also was a longtime member of the Foosland Methodist Church, Foosland Sportsmen's Club, Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF & AM and the Corn Belt Shrine.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.