HOMER — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ronald (Ronnie) Alvin Hilpipre, 84, of Homer. Ronald passed away Monday (Sept. 5, 2022).
Ronnie was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Webster City, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Charlotte Hilpipre. He has two siblings. He served in the U.S. Air Force for a number of years. He married Betty (Ammerman) Hilpipre in 1959 in Webster City, Iowa, then moved to Homer, where he worked for the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy before retiring after 30 years. He also worked for the city of Urbana for 10 years.
He was well loved by all and leaves behind his wife, Betty; three children, Jody Hilpipre, Rhonda Kasper and Scott Hilpipre; his siblings, Michael Hilpipre and Patricia Hoverstein; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Alona, Kirsten, Austin, Dillon, Nikki and Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jordan, Lauryn, Tucker, Paisley, Macelynn, Gracie, Emma, Nevaeh and Riley.
Please join the family for a celebration of Ronnie’s life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Homer Community Building, 500 E. Second St., Homer.