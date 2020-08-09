BROCTON — Ronald Hugh Hood, 82, of Brocton passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, following his battle with cancer.
He was born June 20, 1938, in Broadlands, the son of Lester Edward and Mattie Mae (Saulmon) Hood. He married Dixie Jones on June 6, 1978; she survives at home with their dog, Pepper (Peppy).
Ron was a 1956 graduate of ABL High School. He attended Parkland College for two years and retired from AT&T (formally Illinois Bell) in 1988 after 32 years of service. Ron returned to work at Champaign Telephone Company in 1990 and retired again in 1994. Ron was a member of the Hume Christian Church.
Ron’s talents were many. He loved spending time in is workshop (the barn), where he was usually busy inventing some new gadget or helping someone with a project. He was an avid race fan and woodworker; loved reading and karaoke; and in years preceding enjoyed RV travel with Dixie. Ron loved spending time with his family and enjoying all his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ron is lovingly remembered by his children, Steven (Esther) Hood of Mahomet, Julie (Bob) Bialeschki of Freeburg, Richard (Julie) Hood of Brocton and Heather Glanzer of Tolono; 10 grandchildren, Alyssa (Jay) Hill of Mascoutah, Lindsey (Marcus) Hack of Pesotum, Abby Bialeschki of St. Louis, Paul Hood of Champaign, Courtney (Sean) Mankin of Hume, Kaleb Hood of Oakland, Cody Hood of Brocton, and Hannah Glanzer, Haley Glanzer and Lillian Glanzer, all of Tolono; eight great-grandchildren, Mason and Addison Davis of Pesotum, Raylan Bialeschki of St. Louis, Joetta and Isaac Hill of Mascoutah, Connor Hood of Oakland, Asher Hood of Brocton and Theo Mankin of Hume; two sisters, Judy (Max) Wall of Champaign and Joan Wyatt of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Robert Hood; two sisters, Betty Lea Hood and Patricia Galardy; and his grandson Adam Bialeschki.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Krabel Funeral Home, Oakland.
Memorial donations may be given to Carle Cancer Center at Mills Breast Cancer Institute, Urbana, and Hume Christian Church, P.O. Box 87, Hume, IL 61932.
Condolences may be offered at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kenneth Rowland, nurses, Carle Cancer Center and all those who have supported the family during and after Ron’s battle with cancer.