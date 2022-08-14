CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Eugene Hooser, 80, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care, Farmer City.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1941, in Farmer City, the son of Richard and Clara (DeVault) Hooser.
Ronald is survived by his children, Kellie (Kevin) Cook of Mahomet, Kimberly Stauffer of Springfield and Jeffrey Hooser of Morven, Ga.; grandchildren, Dustin Hooser, Jason Stauffer and Kaitlyn (Cody) Tucker; and great-grandchildren, Jared, Easton and Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Hooser; and wife, Mary Ellen Hooser.
Ronald was a licensed barber for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, horseback riding and relaxing on his patio swing with his faithful companion, Trixie.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. There will be a private interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.