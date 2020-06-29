DANVILLE — Ronald Lee Shaffer, 87, of Danville, formerly of Covington, Ind., passed away on Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1933, in Urbana, the son of Joseph and Ora (Sinkes) Shaffer. He married the love of his life, Sharon Johnson, on June 10, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving Ronald are six children, Toni (Danny) Miller, Charlie (Helen) Shaffer, Carolyn Lyons, Teri Shanks, Tracy Campbell and Ron (Shara) Shaffer; one sister, Phyllis Nightlinger; 14 grandchildren; and lots of great-grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Irene (Matherly) Johnson; one daughter, Debra Shaffer; one brother, Joseph Shaffer; and one son-in-law, Jim Lyons.
Ronald graduated from Danville High School in 1951, later joining the Navy and serving his country proudly for four years. Along with his wife, Sharon, he owned and operated Famaco Corp. for 33 years. He was a member of United Church of Tilton, a 32nd-degree Mason, a past fire chief for Tilton Fire Department and a member of the Danville Chamber of Commerce.
Ronald enjoyed golfing, working in the yard or in the garden. He was a Master Gardener and internet master who also enjoyed watching the Cubs, Fighting Illini and the Chicago Bears. Time he spent with his family mattered the most to him.
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, 420 Third St., Covington, IN 47932, with Pastor Darla Holden officiating. A private burial will follow at Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home in Covington, Ind., from 4 to 7 p.m. CT, with Masonic rites at 7 p.m. CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Ronald’s name to Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois. Please join Ronald’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.