DANVILLE — Ronald Leisch, 85, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
He was born on April 20, 1935, the son of Walter Leisch and Juanita Osman, in Danville.
He married Judith Ohl on Sept. 2, 1967, and she preceded him in death on May 26, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Becki Leisch and Jennifer Leisch.
Ronald attended Danville High School and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in finance. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was stationed on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.
Ronald worked for Tabor Grain and ADM for 28 years. He then owned and operated Country Commodities for 23 years until he retired in 2018.
Ronald loved watching and playing sports. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled that he lived long enough to see them win the World Series. He was also a lifelong Fighting Illini fan and never missed a basketball or football game. Throughout his life he enjoyed horseshoe pitching and playing fast-pitch softball. He was the pitcher for the Danville Hill Packers fast-pitch softball team. They were the 1963 Class B state champions.
For many years, Ronald liked going to auctions and flea markets, always in search of unique antiques. He loved looking at old family photos and reminiscing about the past. He would often take drives admiring the countryside and small towns, stopping to chat with local merchants or farmers.
Ronald was a man of deep faith and was active through the years at Second Church of Christ in Danville. He was friendly and could easily strike up conversation with anyone. He was a kind and loving husband and dad; he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Taylor. Per Ronald’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service, and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, held at a later date. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Ronald’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing be practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and/or services.
Please join Ronald’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.