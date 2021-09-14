CHAMPAIGN — Ronald T. Levy, 89, of Champaign passed away at 9 a.m. Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services were held at noon Monday, Sept. 13, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Rabbi Alan Cook officiated. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Ron was born June 9, 1932, in St. Louis, the son of Isadore “Jack” Levy and Natalie Yawitz Levy. He married Joyce A. Hamburg on Aug. 15, 1954, in Champaign, who preceded him in death.
Also surviving are three children, Sharon Levy (Steven) Willette of Champaign, Robert J. (Angela Galletta) Levy of West Hollywood, Calif., and Mark Andrew (Deanne Rotfeld) Levy of Chicago; five grandchildren, Amanda Willette of Bloomington, Ian Willette of Champaign, Ryan (Cory Witsiepe) Levy of Billings, Mont., Kayla (Eric) Levy Gibbons of Moorpark, Calif., and Joseph Williams Levy of West Hollywood; and three great-grandchildren, Marlee Levy and Ryot Levy of Billings and Oliver Gibbons of Moorpark, Calif.
Also, big brother to Alan D. (Abby) Levy of Beverly Hills, Calif., who survives.
Ron graduated from Mount Vernon High School, Mount Vernon, where he was involved in sports and photography. He then attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, graduating with a degree in advertising. He was also a member of the ROTC and actively served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of Sinai Temple, Champaign. Ron was the president of Hamburg Distributing Company until retiring in 2002. He continued his professional career as a business consultant. Ron was very active in the community and involved with numerous philanthropic organizations and foundations. A lifelong fan and supporter of the Fighting Illini, an avid golfer and a world traveler. Ron was a devoted, caring, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Family was everything to Ron, and one of his greatest joys was being "Poppy" to his five grandchildren. Ron touched the lives of many, and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, or to any organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.