CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Eugene Marlowe, 82, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Following the visitation, there will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. with a procession to the gravesite at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Ron was born on Nov. 9, 1939, at home in Champaign, to parents Bernard Eugene and Ruth Irene (Cook) Marlowe. He graduated from Champaign Central High School and married his wife, Loretta Darlene (Andres), on Aug. 11, 1962, in Champaign. Ron was a talented man and one of trust and honor. He worked at JM Jones for 39 years as a mechanic and bodyman on semi-trucks. He loved working on cars/trucks and driving them any chance he got. Ron was an active member in the community, volunteering and serving on the Eastern Prairie Fire Department for many years. He was a proud honorary member of the Dinosores Motorcycle Club and enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. Ron loved spending time with his family camping at Mattoon Lake. He was not a man of many words but was loved by all.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta Darlene Marlowe; and sister, Delores Frank.
Survivors include his daughters, Vickey (Lester) Fonner of Ogden, Linda (Mark) Kates of Champaign and Nikki Marlowe of Philo; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.