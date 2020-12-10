URBANA — Ronald E. McClellan, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) with his family by his side at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Champaign on Feb. 22, 1942, the son of John and Edna McClellan. On Dec. 7, 1963, he married the love of his life, Janet (Drennan) McClellan; she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Michael (Lisa) McClellan; daughter, Michelle (Mick) Ingram; brother, Perry McClellan; sister, Peggy Lents; grandchildren, April (Dave) Smysor, Dylon (Hannah) McClellan and Dakota McClellan; and great-grandchildren, Grant Smysor, Owen Smysor, Karson Olson and Kaylor Olson.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron graduated from Champaign Central High School. He served in the National Guard and worked at Kraft and Vesuvius until he retired.
After retirement, Ron took up woodcarving and was a member of the Illini Carvers in Champaign. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Urbana. Ron loved spending time with family and passing on his infinite wisdom to others. He could tell stories and jokes like no other and never met a stranger.
A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.