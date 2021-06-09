POTOMAC — Ronald E. McElhoe, 84, of Potomac passed away at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday (June 8, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born on Aug. 18, 1936, the son of Cecil O. and Mayme (Davis) McElhoe. He married Phyllis A. Oliphant on July 20, 1955, in Shelbina, Mo. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2014.
He is survived by his children, Cecil McElhoe, Teri (Jim) Brooks, Jeff (Jan) McElhoe, Doug McElhoe and Rhonda (Tim) Miller; nine grandchildren, Justin (Amanda), Ryan, Joe (Jessie), Ben (Angie), Josh (Brie), Jason, Matt (Kayla), Jacob (Jackie) and Brad; 16 great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Kyleigh, Kodi, Beau, Ellie Jo, Sawyer, Wesley, Calvin, Owen, Lena, James, Carson, Cooper, Maya, Tayla, Carter and Rye’Anna; sister, Phyllis “Jean” Weisen; and a special cousin, Jerry (Judy) McElhoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Phyllis.
Ronald served in the U.S. Army. He worked for 38 years at Hyster in Danville until his retirement in 2001. Following his retirement, he worked at the Gifford Nursing Home as a van driver for several years. He was a member of the Potomac Church of the Nazarene and Vermilion Fishing Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, going on motorcycle rides with his wife and was a passionate St. Louis Cardinals fan. His greatest love was spending time with his family and going to all their family functions and sporting events. Ronald also loved driving Fords, and his final ride will be in a Ford truck to the cemetery.
A celebration of Ronald’s Life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. There will be no visitation, per Ronald’s wishes. Burial will follow the service in Collison Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Potomac American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, to assist them in honoring Ronald’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on Ronald’s everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.