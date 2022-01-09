HOOPESTON — Ronald (Ron) Erwin Mickelson, 82, of Hoopeston, formerly of Danville and Streator, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Hoopeston.
He was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Streator to Harold (Bud) and Ruth (Ingalsbe-Eigsti) Mickelson.
Ron is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carol Meador-Stokes-Mickelson and her son, Nick Stokes; his son Bryan and wife Mary Ann and Bryan's sons, Nathan and Gregory; his son Todd Alan and wife Peg and their two children, Reilly and Hannah.
The family respectfully requests any sympathies be made in the form of donations to Heritage Health in Hoopeston.