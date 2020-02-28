GIBSON CITY — Ronald Thomas Moore, 79, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington with his family at his side.
A visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with Kenny Chumbley officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center or Advocate Hospice Foundation.
Ron was born July 13, 1940, in Dix Township, a son of Guy and Flossie McPherson Moore. He married Rose Ann Bridgwater on Aug. 27, 1966, in Gibson City. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2016.
He is survived by two daughters, Jill (Jonathan) Contreras of Crestwood and Jody (Curt) Nettles of Clinton; five grandchildren whom he adored, Micaela Contreras, Lucas Contreras, Henry (Savanah) Nettles, Clayton (Kara) Nettles and Levi (Madi Filkin) Nettles; a great-grandchild arriving in April; one sister, Martha Sue (Joe) Smith of St. Joseph; two brothers, Johnny (Brenda) Moore of Fairbury and Jimmy (Karen) Moore of Melvin, and a brother-in-law, Ron Mosby of Houston, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Moore; and two sisters, Berneta Baker and Leatrice Mosby.
Ron was a lifelong farmer in the Gibson City, Melvin and Sibley area. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a military police officer, and a member of the Sibley American Legion, Ford County Farm Bureau, Ford County Extension Board, Sibley Grain Co. Board, Sibley Business and Historical Society and Ford County Zoning Board. He was a 4-H leader and enjoyed volunteering at the Ford County Food Bank.
He was a kindhearted man with an infectious smile and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
