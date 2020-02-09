CHAMPAIGN — Mr. Ronald Foster Morrill of Republic, Mo., formerly of Champaign, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 82. He had faced increasing health challenges and is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Ron was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Manhattan, Kan. He was the son of Charles and Lucile Morrill. He married Sheri Bailey, who survives him, on Jan. 30, 1954, in Champaign.
He is survived by the families of his son, Jeff (Debbie) of Arvada, Colo.; daughter, Rhonda Talbott (Dan) of Shawnee, Kan.; and daughter, Mindy Day (Roger) of Republic, Mo. He is also survived by his brother, Denny (Donna) of Batavia, N.Y., and sister, Cheri Brumfield (Chuck) of Waterford, Mich.
Ron leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on a future date.
Condolences may be offered at meadorsfuneralhome.com (of Republic, Mo.).