URBANA — Ronald Joseph “R.J.” Pohl, 74, of Urbana passed away Thursday (March 4, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Marine United Church of Christ, Marine. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Phil Kershner officiating.
R.J. was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Highland, son of Joseph and Kathryn (Shelby) Pohl. He married Sharon Wallace on Aug. 1, 1970, in Marine. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Sean Pohl of Dallas and Jason Pohl (Yardley) of San Francisco; and a daughter, Kendra Iffland (David) of Savoy. Five grandchildren also survive, Hazel and Everly Iffland and Selah Pohl, Tyler Pohl and Mason Pohl.
R.J. served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant and then worked as an independent insurance agent for over 30 years, finishing his career as the owner of Ring-Wil & Associates in Belleville. He was a strong supporter of the insurance industry and education for its agents. He was very active in the Illinois Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and helped facilitate the merger of the PIA with the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois.
In addition to his contributions to the insurance industry, he was committed to community involvement. R.J. was a member of Marine Lodge 355 A.F. & A.M. for 38 years and served on the Triad Board of Education for 17 years. He was a trustee for the Marine Community Fire Protection District for eight years. He was also a member of AINAD Shrine Temple and a lifetime member of Marine United Church of Christ.
In 2015, he and Sharon moved from their lifelong home in Marine to Urbana to be closer to family. He enjoyed travel, reading, learning about the constant changes in technology and had a keen sense of humor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren make their way in the world.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Marine United Church of Christ.
