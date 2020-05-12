DANVILLE — Ronald R. Weddle, 78, of Danville passed away at 5:40 p.m. Sunday (May 10, 2020).
Ronald was born April 20, 1942, in Danville, to Roy and Hazel Cross Weddle. He married Vickie Terrell on Oct. 15, 1988, in Fairmount. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Ron (Ginna Bolser) Weddle of Oakwood; one daughter, Wendy Weddle of Danville; one stepson, Brock Terrell of Fairmount; one stepdaughter, Steph Andrew of Camby, Ind.; two sisters, Jean (Jack Borrows) Anderson of Danville and Beverly (Joe) Estes of Danville; one grandchild, Zach (Karyn) Weddle; two stepgrandchildren, Jordyn and Braelyn Andrew; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Decklan Weddle.
Ronald was an electrician at Hyster for 32 years. He owned Weddle Pools and enjoyed the installation process. He was a pilot, a rescue diver and a scuba instructor, and had been the Fairmount police chief. He served on the Catlin Township Board and the Kickapoo Fire Department. He enjoyed sky diving. He was a member of the CrossRoads Christian Church, Danville.
Private visitation will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin; protective face mask is required for entrance. Private family services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Miles Clark officiating. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin.
Memorials may be made to the CrossRoads Christian Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Colonial Manor for Ron’s care. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.