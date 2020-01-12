URBANA — Ronald Lee Hagerman, 68, of Urbana passed away at 8:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, followed by a celebration of life at Boomerangs Bar and Grill, starting at 3 p.m.
Ron “Pud” was born in Champaign on March 22, 1951, to parents James and Eleanor (Hall) Hagerman. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his older sister, Donna Rae.
On April 22, 1972, Ron married Joy Gardewine in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are their sons, who adoringly referred to Ron as “Pops,” Erik (Katie) Hagerman of Sidney and Adam (Toijavonne) Hagerman of Champaign. His sister, Patricia (Bob) Lacey of Champaign, and four grandchildren (two boys, two girls), one nephew, one niece and cousins also survive him.
Pud was a 1969 graduate of Urbana High School, where he played football.
He was a carpenter by trade nearly his whole life. He also worked in construction for JSM and owned his own construction business, H&H Construction. He retired in 2013 from Champaign County Physical Plant after 10 years.
He met Joy (1970 Centennial graduate) at teen dances. They both loved dancing and met friends at local bars with local bands.
He was in Boy Scouts. Ron and his family enjoyed going on road trips and tent camping. He was very experienced in setting up camp and would make the breakfast for his family. He taught his sons carpentry and car repair. He also taught them the value of hard work, gave them the skills to create and the drive to make life better for those around them. Pops encouraged his sons in starting hobbies when they were young; in construction, model building, trains and slot cars. Pops was a genuine, caring and loving father and husband.
Ron and his family enjoyed all of the dogs they have had through the years.
Ron had an easygoing style and the best hugs. He was the greatest dad, son and husband and is going to be missed by the people who were lucky enough to know and love him.
“See you later Pops, we love you!"
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s honor to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.