MAHOMET — Ronald “Ron” Orr, 75, of Mahomet, formerly of St. Joseph, died just before 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020, at Carle Heart and Vascular ICU in Urbana.
Ron was born as one of twin sons to Kenneth Orr and Audrey (Johnson) Orr in Danville. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret “Maggie” (Webb) Orr; his son Sean Orr (Barb) and grandsons Zachary Orr and Matthew Orrl his son Bryan Orr and grandson Kai Nelson-Orr; his mother, Audrey Orr; his older brother, Rick Orr; and his twin brother, Donald Orr (Judith) of Sonoma, Calif.
Ron graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963. In 1965, Ron joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as boatswain’s mate aboard the USS Cochrane, DDG21, for the next four years, where he completed three tours in Vietnam.
He met his wife, Maggie, a Hawaiian girl, and they were married June 17, 1967. After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1969, Ron and his family settled in St. Joseph.
In 1970, Ron started his 35-year career at United Parcel Service, where he moved up the ranks from loading trailers and washing trucks to being Center Manager for East Peoria, Danville, Urbana, and Marion, where he retired in 1995, returning to central Illinois to be closer to family and focus on his most important job as “Paw-Paw” to his grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Homer G.A.R. Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Eugene Turner of the United Methodist Church of St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army outlet of your choice.
